SI suspended for ‘beating up’ CRPF constable

The sub-inspector in charge of Sadalaga police station, who was accused of beating up CRPF constable Sachin Sawant in custody, has been suspended pending further inquiry.

Raghavendra Suhas, IGP (Northern Range), inquired into the incident, following an order by the State government. Anil Kumbar, the sub-inspector, has been suspended on the charge of misbehaviour and negligence.

A retired CRPF officer had made allegations of police brutality on Mr. Sawant. On his Twitter handle, he alleged that after taking Mr. Sawant into custody, 15 police personnel, including a woman constable, had beaten him up.

He alleged that the constable was forced to lie before the judge that he had assaulted the police personnel.

Mr. Suhas said that the CRPF constable has been released from jail on Tuesday and is taking rest in the CRPF training centre in Jamboti. He said that a fair inquiry would be conducted taking all sides into account.

“It is unwarranted that some people are trying to whip up sentiments using social media,” he said.