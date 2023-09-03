HamberMenu
Shivamogga teacher transferred for allegedly asking students to ‘go to Pakistan’

The Department of School Education has ordered a departmental inquiry against the teacher

September 03, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A teacher at Urdu Government Higher Primary School in Shivamogga has been transferred following allegations that she asked students to “go to Pakistan”, while scolding them for making noise in the classroom.

Manjula Devi, who has been working at the school located at Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga, has been transferred to the school at Hosamane Tanda in Hassan taluk. Besides that, the Department of School Education has ordered a departmental inquiry against her.

The teacher, while handling her class on August 30, allegedly asked a couple of students, who were making noise, to ‘go to Pakistan’. The children conveyed the same to their parents. Meanwhile, a few people recorded videos of the students’ statements and circulated them on social media platforms.

P. Nagaraj, Block Education Officer, told The Hindu that as soon as he learnt about the video clips, he visited the school and made an inquiry.

“The teacher has refused the allegation. She said that she just scolded the students not to make noise. However, the students reiterated their allegation. Now, she has been deputed to a rural school, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered,” the officer said.

The teacher reported to her new post on September 1.

