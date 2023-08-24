Shivamogga police arrest two from Chitradurga for vandalising Gandhi statue

August 24, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

Holehonnur (Shivamogga):

Shivamogga Police have arrested two people from Chitradurga in connection with the vandalizing Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Holehonnur.

The arrested are Ganesh, 24, and Vinay, 25, of Pandrahalli near Chitradurga. They allegedly vandalised the statue on August 20 night.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, in a press conference at Holehonnur on Thursday, said the accused, who were on the way to Jog in Sagar taluk, stopped at Holehonnur and vandalised the statue.

The SP said that the accused admitted to the crime. “Further interrogation is on. So far the motive behind the incident is not known. We will know other details of the case as the investigation proceeds,” he added.