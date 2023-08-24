HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga police arrest two from Chitradurga for vandalising Gandhi statue

August 24, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Gandhi statue at Holehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk was vandalised on August 20, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Gandhi statue at Holehonnur in Bhadravathi taluk was vandalised on August 20, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Holehonnur (Shivamogga):

Shivamogga Police have arrested two people from Chitradurga in connection with the vandalizing Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Holehonnur.

The arrested are Ganesh, 24, and Vinay, 25, of Pandrahalli near Chitradurga. They allegedly vandalised the statue on August 20 night.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar, in a press conference at Holehonnur on Thursday, said the accused, who were on the way to Jog in Sagar taluk, stopped at Holehonnur and vandalised the statue.

The SP said that the accused admitted to the crime. “Further interrogation is on. So far the motive behind the incident is not known. We will know other details of the case as the investigation proceeds,” he added.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.