Mangaluru police forms SWAT team

It will be the first responder to terrorist attacks

The 34 personnel of the team have undergone training for two months. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

It will be the first responder to terrorist attacks

Mangaluru city police’s Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) team, which will be first responders to attacks by terrorists and other anti-national groups in the city, came into effect on Monday.

The 34-member team of personnel from City Armed Reserve led by Reserve Police Inspector Subrahmanya recently underwent two-months training by the Centre for Counter Terrorism of the State Police’s Internal Security Division iat Kudlu in Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Armed Reserve) Channaveerappa Hadapad said the city police’s SWAT team members have been trained in operation of modern fire arms. They have also been trained in the counter terrorism skills. “This SWAT team will be the first responders to any terrorist attacks,” he said.

These 34 personnel were handpicked from the City Armed Reserve personnel. These personnel will be used for providing safety and security cover to State and Central Government resources.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar and Mr. Hadapad had interaction with the SWAT personnel on June 13.

SWAT teams are being created in sensitive places in Karnataka. A team of 120 SWAT personnel of Bengaluru Police have been operating since August 2021.