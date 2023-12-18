GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shivamogga DC, SP hold meeting with residents of Ragi Gudda

December 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga district administration held a meeting with the residents of Ragi Gudda locality in Shivamogga on Sunday, December 17.

The locality witnessed violence during the Id-Milad procession on October 1. The administration had imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the locality following the incidents. The district administration held the meeting as part of Crime Prevention Month.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar and others addressed the gathering and assured the residents that the administration would ensure the development of the locality. Mr. Selvamani, the DC, said a clinic under the programme – Namma Clinic – would be sanctioned to the locality.

Mithun Kumar, the SP, said the police would soon initiate an exercise to involve the public in ensuring law and order. He appealed to the public to cooperate with the police to maintain peace in the city. He also suggested they inform the police whenever they notice any unlawful activity.

Additional SP Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy and others were present.

