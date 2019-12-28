‘Shivamogga airport work will aid development of two districts’

The three-day national-level inter-university kho-kho tournament for men commenced on the campus of Kuvempu University at Shankaraghatta near here on Saturday. As many as 200 players from 16 teams drawn from four zones are competing in the event.

Speaking after inaugurating the tournament, B.Y. Raghavendra, MP, said that the approval given by the State government recently for development of Shivamogga airport at the cost of ₹158 crore would result in comprehensive development of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts. It has been planned to develop the 51-km stretch of road that connects the proposed Shivamogga airport with Tarikere town in Chikkamagaluru district via Shankaraghatta that hosts the main campus of the university into a four-lane concrete road. This road would provide easy access to Kuvempu University campus to the students from Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Regarding the ongoing work of construction of a stadium on the campus of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga city, he said that an amount of ₹3.5 crore would be provided from his local area development fund for speedy completion of the pending works. He also promised to draw the attention of the State government to the need to give approval for filling the vacant teaching posts at Kuvempu University for the improvement of academic standards and to ensure quality research works.

B.P. Veerabhadrappa, Vice-Chancellor; K.P. Purushotham, Vice-President of Karnataka State Sports Authority; and Shobha Narayana, Arjuna awardee kho-kho player, were present on the occasion.