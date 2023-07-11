Shilpa Nag takes charge as Chamarajanagar DC

July 11, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Shilpa Nag took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district on Tuesday.

She assumed charge from acting Deputy Commissioner and ZP CEO S. Poovitha. Earlier, on her arrival in Chamarajanagar, Ms. Nag was welcomed by Ms. Poovita and Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha Huded.

Expressing happiness over the appointment, Ms. Nag shared her experience of her earlier postings and added that there was ample scope for discharging her duties while expressing confidence that the people and the elected representatives will extend their support and cooperation to her.

Ms. Nag said she would discuss with the officials in detail on areas of priority and understand the issues. “I will strive to bring qualitative changes in the administration and ask officials to discharge their duties proactively. People should not be put to hardships and their grievances have to be addressed within a reasonable time,” she said.

Ms. Nag previously served in Mysuru as Commissioner of the Mysore City Corporation.