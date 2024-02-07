Shikaripur stabbing incident: BJP MP Raghavendra, workers stage protest

February 07, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

BJP leaders staged a protest in front of Shikaripur Town Police on Wednesday, condemning the stabbing of a youth reported the previous night.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who led the protest, alleged that the appeasement politics of the Congress party had emboldened some Muslim youth to engage in such criminal activities. The State government should take proper action to stop such activities.

“Susheel, a Hindu, was attacked just because he suggested the youth not ride bicycles in a rash and negligent manner. Since the Congress government came to power, a few anti-national elements among Muslims are under the impression that they could get away even after committing any crime. We condemn their attitude. The government should take responsibility for the incident,” he said.

The protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress government. BJP leaders Gurumurthy, Vasanth Gowda, D.L. Basavaraj and others were present.