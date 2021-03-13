Karnataka

Shepherd killed by crocodile

A 45-year-old shepherd was feared killed after being attacked by a crocodile on the banks of the Krishna near Yakshinti village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district on Saturday. He was identified as Laxman of Sharadahalli village

The crocodile attacked him when he was taking bath on the river bank.

According to sources, the crocodile came near the bank in search of food and attacked him and dragged him immediately into the deep waters.

Police, fire and emergency services and Forest officials rushed to the spot.

