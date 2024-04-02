Sharnbasva University student qualifies for SAARC Inter-University Youth Festival

April 02, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Students of the Sharnbasva University brought laurels to the university by claiming gold medal in the spot photography and third prizes in the Mehendi and Rangoli competitions at the 37th Inter-University National Youth Festival, Hunar 2024, held at Punjab University of Agriculture at Ludhiana in Punjab between March 28 and April 1.

Praveen Pujari, a final year student of Master of Business Studies (Travel and Tourism) in the Faculty of Business Studies in Sharnbasva University, became the first student from the university not only to win the first prize in a national competition but also to qualify for the SAARC Inter-University Youth Festival event to be held sometime later.

The venue and the date for the event are yet to be decided.

While fourth-year student Prajwal from the Architecture Department won the third prize in the Rangoli competitions, second-year student of the Architecture Department Farah Deeba won the third prize in the Mehendi competition in the National Youth Festival.

University Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka, who congratulated the students for their performance, said that the university has been participating in the National Youth Festival for the past three years and finishing overall second in the South East Zone level competition.

“Winning a first prize and two third prizes braving stiff competition from teams all over the country is a great achievement,” she said.

The eighth Mahadasoha Peetathipathi of Sharnabasaveshwar Samsthan Poojya Sharnbaswappa Appaji, chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dakshayini Avvaji, secretary Basawaraj Deshmukh, university Registrar Anilkumar Bidve and others congratulated the students and their mentor-teachers for their achievements.