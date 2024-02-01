GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Bank to give financial assistance for Drone Laboratory in Sharnbasva University

February 01, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative for the financial year 2023-24, Karnataka Bank has extended an assistance of ₹12.98 lakh for establishing a full-fledged Drone Laboratory on the main campus of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi.

Dean of the university Lakshmi Patil Maka, who had taken the initiative for proposing financial assistance for setting up the drone laboratory in the university, said in a press release here on Thursday that the bank will directly make the payment to the agency that supplies the equipment, after the installation process is completed.

This is for the first time that the university is getting financial assistance from a bank for establishing a laboratory for the benefit of students, Dr. Maka has said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.