Sharnbasva University signs MoU with Germany-based FOM University of Applied Sciences for Master’s programme

November 16, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Sharnbasva University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the leading Germany-based FOM University of Applied Sciences for offering a collaborative Master of Science degree programme in Big Data and Business Analysis to students of the region and the State.

University Registrar Anilkumar Bidave and Dean Lakshmi Patil Maka have in a release issued here on Thursday said that the landmark MoU with FOM University of Applied Sciences will go a long way in helping students to avail themselves of an opportunity of learning in a reputed foreign university at affordable cost as the course fee charged by FOM University for students getting admissions through Sharnbasva University will be considerably less when compared to those getting admissions through private agencies.

This is the second foreign university with which Sharnbasva University has signed an MoU in the recent times. A few weeks ago, Sharnbasva University signed an MoU with Florida-based Atlantis University for a student exchange programme and also helping students get admissions to courses offered by Atlantis University.

The M.Sc in Big Data and Business Analysis offered by FOM University is a four-semester course and a thesis and students getting admissions to the course will have to study the first two semesters in Sharnbasva University. And, they will have to visit FOM University for the last two semesters and thesis. Although the first two semesters of the course will be held at Sharnbasva University, the entire course content, level of instruction and examinations shall conform to FOM University quality standards.

FOM University of Applied Sciences will provide detailed module descriptions and comprehensive information regarding the learning objectives to be achieved and the curriculum design for the first two semesters conducted in Sharnbasva University. The examinations of the first two semesters will be conducted in Sharnbasva University as per the standards and quality set by FOM University.

The third and fourth semesters of study will be gone through at FOM University in Germany. Students who have accumulated a minimum of 40 credit points by successfully passing in the first two semesters will have assured admissions to the third semester. And, the degree certificate will be issued by FOM University at the end of the fourth semester.