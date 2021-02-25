Sharath Bache Gowda extends outside support to Congress

Sharath Bache Gowda, Independent MLA for Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district, has announced his outside support to the Congress. He is going to be an associate member of the party in the Legislative Assembly.

The MLA, who is the son of BJP MP and former Minister B.N. Bache Gowda, announced outside support to the Congress by giving a letter to Congress legislature party leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil and other party leaders on Thursday.

Since Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda is an Independent MLA he cannot join the Congress. He, however, can extend support to the party. But his supporters can join the Congress, Mr. Shivakumar said.

Mr. Shivakumar extended the party’s support to the Independent MLA in his constituency.

Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda had met AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala last week in Bengaluru and expressed his desire to support the Congress.

Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda won the byelection by defeating N. Nagaraju (MTB) in Hoskote in 2019. Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda contested the 2018 Assembly election on the BJP ticket but lost to Mr. Nagaraju. Mr. Nagaraju quit the Congress and later contested the byelection on the BJP ticket.

Mr. Nagaraju then became an MLC and was inducted into the State Cabinet by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

A few days ago, supporters of Mr. Sharath Bache Gowda and Mr. Nagaraju clashed during the foundation stone laying ceremony for development works in the constituency.