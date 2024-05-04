Sexual abuse case: Activists of Shivamogga demand arrest of accused

May 04, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Shivamogga

Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Okkuta, a forum against atrocities on women in Shivamgga, has urged the State government to arrest all the accused in the sexual abuse case, involving Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, and extend protection to the victims.

A group of people that included writers, poets, advocates, professors, and activists submitted a memorandum, addressed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Saturday.

The activists said that the Lok Sabha member misused his position to abuse women, who approached him with requests. He allegedly abused party workers and officers and recorded his act on his mobile phones. It represented the feudal mindset of the accused.

The State government should arrest the accused, no matter where they have gone, and provide justice to the victims. The activists also urged the government to provide suitable protection to the victims.

Activists T.L. Rekhamba, K. Padmakshi, Akshata Hunchadakatte, Rajendra Chenni, advocate K.P. Sripal, Ananya Shivu, Manjula, and others were present.