Several protests against Shah in Hubballi

Ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, members of different organisations, including the Congress, courted arrest in Hubballi on Saturday by trying to stage black flag protests in different locations under the ‘Go Back Amit Shah’ campaign.

The protesters urged Mr. Shah to go back as he had failed to meet the rightful demands of the people of north Karnataka, particularly with regard to the Mahadayi river, and alleged that the Union government was trying to divide people in the name of religion.

Under the aegis of ‘Samvidhana Rakshana Samiti’ (constitution protection committee), a group of protesters had gathered at the court circle in Hubballi wearing black jackets. They alleged that unwarranted laws were being brought in to divert the attention of the people of the country from issues like unemployment, economic slowdown and others. After the police failed to convince them to withdraw, they were taken into custody.

In another protest staged at Sangolli Rayanna statue, around 20 members were taken into preventive custody after they raised ‘Go Back Shah’ slogans.

Members of the Congress held protests in two groups at Kittur Chennamma Circle.They wore jackets with ‘Go Back Amit Shah’ slogans and few had the slogans painted on their arms.