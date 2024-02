February 22, 2024 03:02 am | Updated 03:02 am IST - Bengaluru

In a special drive conducted against school bus drivers in the city on Wednesday from 7.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m., seven drivers were found to be driving drunk. The Bengaluru Traffic Police checked 2,059 school buses, of which 331 drivers were booked for ferrying school children beyond the capacity of the vehicle, even as seven were found to be drunk.