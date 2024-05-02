Seven booked for attempt to murder in Kalaburagi

May 02, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi City Police have booked seven people on the charge of attempt to murder the family members of Sangamesh, an accused in the Ambedkar statue desecration case who has now come out on bail.

A case has been registered at the Gulbarga University Police Station against Hanumanth Nagappa, Siddalinga Maruthi, Sagar Doddamani, Avinash Hadgil, Appya Ramachadra, Dinesh Naganna and Srinivas Naganna, all residents of Kotnoor (D) village.

Sangamesh, who was arrested on January 24, was released on bail on Tuesday. The same night, a group of 30 people barged into the house of Sangamesh with sticks, rods and stones and assaulted three members of his family, Mahadevappa, Thangemma and Anil Kumar.

The group also damaged the vehicles and a car parked outside his house. The family members said that the accused also snatched two gold chains, one weighing 50 grams and the other 25 grams, from Thangemma.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections, including IPC 307 and IPC 323. Investigation is on.