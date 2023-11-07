HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior politician D.B. Chandre Gowda passes away

Many senior leaders of all political parties are expected to visit Daradahalli later today to pay their homage to senior politician Chandre Gowda.

November 07, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - Shivamogga:

The Hindu Bureau

D.B. Chandre Gowda, one of the senior politicians of Karnataka, passed away at his residence at Daradahalli in Mudigere taluk in the early hours of Tuesday, November 7, 2023. He was 87. He has a political career spanning over five decades in different political parties.

Chandre Gowda is survived by his wife, B.S. Poorna and four daughters. Mr. Chandre Gowda, an advocate by profession, got into electoral politics in 1971. He has the distinction of being elected to all four Houses of the legislature in the country. He was speaker of the Legislative Assembly as well (1983-85).

He was elected to Lok Sabha in 1971 from Chikkamagaluru as a Congress candidate. During his second term, he resigned as a member so that Indira Gandhi could contest from Chikkamagaluru and re-enter parliament in 1978, in the post-Emergency scenario.

Later, Chandre Gowda entered the Legislative Council and became a member of the Devaraj Urs cabinet in Karnataka. He was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Thirthahalli (1983, 1989) and Sringeri (1999). He served as minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs in the S.M. Krishna-led Congress government. He joined the BJP and got elected to parliament from the Bengaluru North constituency in 2009. He also served as a member of Rajya Sabha (1986-89).

Many senior leaders of all political parties are expected to visit Daradahalli later today to pay their homage to Chandre Gowda.

The family members have informed the media that the moral remains will be kept at Adyanthyana Rangamandir in Mudigere between 2 p.m and 6 p.m. The last rites would be held at the family estate, Poornachandra Estate at Daradahalli, on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karnataka / parties and movements / death

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.