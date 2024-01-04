GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior Congress leader Hariprasad fears ‘Godhra-like’ episode

January 04, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad on Wednesday triggered a controversy by saying that Karnataka “may witness Godhra-like episode” if the State government does not take stringent security measures.

He told a private TV channel that there could be efforts to create Godhra-like situation when people travel to Ayodhya and the government should prevent such incidents by putting in place strict security measures. Speaking in Mangaluru, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary asked the State government to inquire into the statement.

