Seized ganja, MDMA tablets destroyed in Mysuru

Police action on International Day of Awareness against Drug Abuse.

Seized ganja and MDMA tablets being put into an incinerator on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday to mark the International Day of Awareness. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than 23.21 kg of ganja and 5.67 mg of MDMA tablets seized by different police stations in Mysuru city in cases booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were destroyed in an incinerator plant on the outskirts of Mysuru on Sunday to mark the International Day of Awareness against Drug Abuse.

A statement from the Mysuru City police said the ganja, which had been recovered in 23 different cases, and MDMA tablets seized in one case, were valued at ₹5.47 lakh.

The destruction of the seized narcotic drugs was carried out by the Drug Disposal Committee of Mysuru City Police after obtaining permission from the jurisdictional courts.

The drugs were destroyed in an incinerator plant in Gujjegowdanapura village in Jayapura hobli on the outskirts of Mysuru. The representatives from the local gram panchayat were also present to ensure that the destruction did not cause any environmental pollution.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Geetha, who is also the Chairperson of the Mysuru City Drugs Disposal Committee, besides members of the Committee including Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashwathnarayan and Inspector Mohammed Irshad were also present on the occasion.

City Commissioner of Police Chandragupta has, in a statement, appealed to the general public not only stay away from narcotic drugs, but to also inform the police about their use, storing or transportation. The general public can call toll free 1908 or police control room 112, 100 or 0821-2418339.

Meanwhile, about 128 kg of ganja seized during its cultivation, transportation, storing or selling in Chamarajanagar district was also destroyed in the incinerator plant at Gujjegowdanapura in Jayapura hobli on June 24.

A statement from Chamarajanagar district administration said the destroyed ganja pertained to a total of 33 cases and was valued around ₹33.51 lakh.

Cycle jatha

Meanwhile, the Cyber Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Mysuru organised a cycle jatha on Sunday to mark the International Day of Awareness against drug abuse. The cycle jatha was flagged from Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple near Mysuru palace.

About 60 police personnel from N..R Police station in Mysuru also observed the International Day against Drug Abuse by taking out a march through pars of the area falling under the police station’s jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, oncologist and member of the State Government’s Hi-Power Committee on Tobacco Control Vishal Rao said “tobacco was the gateway to drugs”.

In a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Awareness against Drug Abuse, Dr. Rao said more than 80 per cent of drug addicts begin with tobacco. “The earlier a person uses tobacco, the more lkely the person will experiment with cocaine, heroin or other illicit drugs”, he said.

Each year drug abuse takes away millions of young lives due to serious illnesses or injuries, he added .