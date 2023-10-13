HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Security guard sentenced for 3 years for misbehaving with minor girl 

October 13, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A security guard who allegedly misbehaved with a 7-year-old girl at a function in Malleswaram in May 2022 was sentenced to three years imprisonment under POCSO Act, 2012, by a city court on Thursday. 

The girl’s family was attending a function at a community hall in Malleswaram on May 22, 2022 when they observed that the security guard posted there was misbehaving with their 7-year-old daughter. They lodged a complaint with Malleswaram police who registered a case under POCSO Act, 2012, arrested the accused and filed a chargesheet.

A speedy trial was held in the case and the local city court convicted the accused on Thursday, sentenced him to 3-years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹25,000. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / security / crime / police / children / prison

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.