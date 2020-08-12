‘SDPI being dragged in unnecessarily’

The Social Democratic Party of India is unnecessarily being dragged into the violence in Bengaluru and is being targeted to overshadow the ‘failure’ of the police, State president of the outfit Elyas Mohammed Thumbe has said.
In a video statement posted on SDPI Media Whatsapp group on Wednesday, he said the ‘delay’ and ‘neglect’ by the D.J. Halli police in taking action on the complaint against Naveen, a relative of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy, for aninflammatory statement on Facebook led to the violence. “People got agitated when no action was taken till 11.30 p.m. (on Tuesday).”
“It should not have happened. Unfortunately three lives were lost (following police firing),” he said. There are videos showing attempts by SDPI leader Muzamil Pasha and other party activists to pacify agitated people. “They did it before the police and Ulemas. But the police have now arrested Pasha and other activists for their alleged involvement in the violence,” he said.
The “delayed response” and ‘neglect’ by police in acting against Naveen, who has posted inflammatory statements on social media in the past, has caused serious damage. “In order to overshadow this failure, SDPI is being targeted,” Mr. Thumbe said and added the party will always stay committed to justice, fair play and development.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath