‘Score Even More’session in Hubballitomorrow

“Score Even More”, an event to help Class X students to score better in their examination, will be organised in Hubballi on Sunday.

The Hindu Group of Publications is organising the assistance and guidance session in association with Samarth Group of Colleges at the Bio Tech Hall of BVB College of Engineering and Technology here.

The event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will help students score more marks by a better understanding and presentation of their subjects.

Ameen-e-Mudasar, CEO of Cigma, will be conducting the session. Chairman of Samarth Group of Colleges Akhilkumar Halagatti is the chief guest.

Students who are all set to appear for the Class X board examination are requested to participate in the session, entry to which is free. The participating students will also get free study card and career chart.