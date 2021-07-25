Schools part of THiS boast 100% pass in ICSE and ISC

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) results on Saturday. Students were awarded imputed marks through alternative pattern of assessment. Schools that are part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme boasted 100% pass results, with many students securing distinctions.

At St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road, all 261 students of Class X passed with first class. Adyoth Channakeshav (98.83%) was the Class X topper. In Class XII, all 157 students passed with first class. Abinaya E. and Khushi Malhotra, by securing 98.6%, were the toppers in the Science stream. Rakshit Agarwal (98.8%) stood first in the Commerce stream.

St. John’s High School, Frazer Town, too achieved 100% pass in Class XII with 123 of 127 students securing distinction. Ayush Samuel Ajith (95.5%) in Science, Nathania Manoraj (95.75%) in Commerce, and Rodah Menorah B. (97%) in Humanities were the toppers.

Little Flower Public School, Banashankari, achieved 100% pass results with 59 of 139 students in Class X securing distinction. Supriya Srinivas (97.6%) was the topper. At Presidency School, Nandini Layout, all 132 students of Class X secured distinction. Veenal Coutinho (96.66%) emerged the topper.

Cathedral High School, Richmond Road, too achieved 100% pass results in Class X. Kumari Divija (97.2%) was the topper.

At Sacred Heart Girls’ High School, Museum Road, all 131 students of Class X secured distinction. Sania Martin (98.11%) stood first.

St. Germain High School, Cleveland Town, boasted 100% pass results with 18 of the 92 students of Class X scoring 90% and above. Karthik K. Adiga (95.17%) was the topper.

At SJR Kengeri Public School, KS Town, all 108 students passed and 50 scored 90% and above. Sanjay S. Bhat (97.4%) was the topper.

VLS International School, Basaveshwaranagar, achieved 100% pass with 44 of 45 students securing distinction. Nanditha P. and Rishi Kaneria both secured 97.6% marks to emerge toppers. Ryan International School, Yelahanka, achieved 100% pass with 74 of 139 students securing distinction. Prajwal Vijay (97%) topped.