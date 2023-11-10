HamberMenu
Scholarship cut for children of construction workers flayed

AIDSO urges government to reconsider its decision and ensure that scholarships paid earlier was considered in the interest of their future and education

November 10, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Democratic Students’ Union (AIDSO) has urged the State government to withdraw its reported decision to cut down scholarships given to the children of construction workers.

A memorandum in this regard was submitted to the Minister for Labour through the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru.

The student scholarship given to the children of construction workers in the State had been drastically reduced. The government was disbursing scholarships annually from ₹5,000 to ₹60,000 but it has been reduced from ₹1,100 to ₹11,000 per annum, a note from AIDSO said here.

“Already, education has been commercialised and fees have skyrocketed. In today’s situation where it is very difficult for the children of poor workers to receive education, the government’s scholarships were helpful. Due to scholarships, the children of construction workers could pursue higher education, including engineering and medicine. But now the massive reduction in the amount of student scholarships will hit the aspirations of the children of construction workers from taking up higher education,” the statement said.

“The money collected in the name of cess is accumulating in the labour fund in plenty. It is the fruit of workers’ sweat and it should be used entirely for their prosperity,” it demanded.

The AIDSO urged the government to immediately pay attention to the issue and increase the amount of reduced student scholarships and thereby help the future of the children of construction workers.

AIDSO district members Abhishek and Birappa were present.

