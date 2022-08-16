Savarkar portrait row: Pillion riders on two-wheelers prohibited in Shivamogga
Women and those aged above 40 years are exempted
Shivamogga tahsildar has clamped prohibitory orders in the city until 10 p.m. on August 18 in the wake of clashes between two groups over displaying a portrait of V.D. Savarkar.
The restrictions that will be in effect during this period include prohibition on pillion riders in bikes. However, women and those aged above 40 years are exempted from this restriction.
N.J. Nagaraj, tahsildar, issued the prohibitory orders as per Section 144 of the IPC. The order prohibits assembly of five or more people, taking out procession, holding meetings, carrying lethal weapons and explosives.
The movement of two-wheelers has been banned between 9 p.m. and 5.30 a.m. Commercial establishments including cinema halls should pull down shutters by 9 p.m.
Alok Kumar, ADGP (Law and Order) is in Shivamogga monitoring the situation. He told the media that the restrictions on pillion riders had been imposed as there were chances of people engaging in stone pelting and other criminal activities. “We are deploying additional forces from neighbouring districts to avoid untoward incidents,” he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.