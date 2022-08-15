Prohibitory orders clamped in Shivamogga as tension grips city

Row over Savarkar’s portrait; holiday declared for schools and colleges in Shivamogga and Bhadravati today

Row over Savarkar’s portrait; holiday declared for schools and colleges in Shivamogga and Bhadravati today

The Independence Day celebrations which began on a happy note in Shivamogga on Monday morning ended with the district administration clamping prohibitory orders in the city in the evening, following tension over the display of Veer Savarkar’s portrait at an intersection. Amidst tension, a person was stabbed by unknown people in the city.

A group of people had placed Savarkar’s portrait at Shivappa Nayaka Circle in the city as part of the celebrations. Another group wanted it to be removed. Both the groups entered into a heated argument. As a few went ahead and removed the portrait, the police intervened and dispersed the mob.

While the Hindutva group wanted the police to arrest those who removed the portrait, another group argued that Savarkar did not deserve to be included among freedom fighters. The district administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr. PC in Shivamogga city and Bhadravati town until Tuesday evening as a precautionary measure. Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamai and Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, the police dispersed the mob. A few people were detained.

Following this, many shopkeepers closed their establishments in Gandhi Bazaar and neighbouring areas. Prem Singh, 20, a businessman and resident of Ashoka Road, was stabbed by unidentified people, while he was on the way to his residence after closing his shop at Gandhi Bazaar. He is undergoing treatment at McGann Hospital. It is not clear who attacked him. The police have booked a case.

Mr. Selvamani told presspersons that the situation was under control. Prohibitory orders had been clamped in Shivamogga city and Bhadravati town until Tuesday evening. “We will take a call on extending the ban orders after assessing the situation tomorrow,” he said. Holiday has been declared for schools and colleges at both places on Tuesday.

“The police dispersed both the groups. Prohibitory orders are in place. Additional forces from other districts will reach the city. We will have check-posts and there will be complete deployment of police in Shivamogga city and Bhadravathi town. We will keep a tab on movement of vehicles,” Mr. Laxmi Prasad told presspersons.

He said nobody had been arrested so far; however, a few people had been taken into custody as a preventive measure.

Objection

A couple of people had objected to the display of Savarkar’s portrait at a shopping mall on Saturday and ensured it was removed. Later, BJP leaders had protested against its removal and demanded action against those who removed it. One person had been arrested in this connection.