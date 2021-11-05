Satish Jarkiholi: ‘Reduction in fuel prices too little, too late’

Congress leader attributes move to political compulsions

KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi has criticised the Union Government’s decision to reduce cess on fuel saying it was ‘too little and too late’.

“The cut in fuel prices is not a Diwali gift. It is a Diwali joke. It is a joke on the poor. People have been paying through their nose for all types of fuel, and domestic gas cylinders. The Centre and States have been blind to problems of the poor. After increasing the price beyond ₹100, it has reduced cess by ₹5. This is only for gaining publicity,” the Congress MLA said.

He told journalists in Belagavi that there is need for a drastic reduction in taxes on all types of fuel and domestic gas cylinders.

“It is also an example of the government’s double speak. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has always maintained that fuel prices were determined by international developments like crude prices, and the government could not do anything about them. But now, due to political compulsions like failure in some bypolls and impending elections in some States, the Union Government has reduced the cess. It shows that the government has been fooling the people all these days,” he said.