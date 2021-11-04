Karnataka

Fuel price reduction a fallout of bypoll results: Karnataka Congress chief

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. File   | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said that the cut in fuel prices is a direct fallout of the bypoll results.

Also read | Karnataka reduces tax on fuel by ₹7

Speaking at a press meet in Bengaluru on November 4, the Congress leader said, “This shows how in a democratic structure people’s verdict has the power to warn the government and bring about change.”

Also read | Hangal victory provides a new momentum to Congress

He said that in several places across the country people had voted against the government and it its policies and it had served as a warning to the party in power. “Reduction in fuel price is proof of the power of people in a democracy,” he said adding that the Congress in its campaign had urged people to send out a message through their vote.

While welcoming the move of the Centre and State in reducing prices, Mr. Shivakumar said it would be inappropriate to describe as a Deepavali gift. “How is it a gift to take away ₹40 and then return ₹5,” he asked.


