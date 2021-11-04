Fuel price reduction a fallout of bypoll results: Karnataka Congress chief

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has said that the cut in fuel prices is a direct fallout of the bypoll results.

Speaking at a press meet in Bengaluru on November 4, the Congress leader said, “This shows how in a democratic structure people’s verdict has the power to warn the government and bring about change.”

He said that in several places across the country people had voted against the government and it its policies and it had served as a warning to the party in power. “Reduction in fuel price is proof of the power of people in a democracy,” he said adding that the Congress in its campaign had urged people to send out a message through their vote.

While welcoming the move of the Centre and State in reducing prices, Mr. Shivakumar said it would be inappropriate to describe as a Deepavali gift. “How is it a gift to take away ₹40 and then return ₹5,” he asked.