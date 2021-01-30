Sasikala to be discharged on Sunday

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who was released from jail recently but had continued treatment in Victoria hospital where she had been admitted for COVID-19, will be discharged on Sunday.
Victoria Hospital medical superintendent Ramesh Krishna K said she will be discharged after morning rounds by treating doctors on Sunday.
“As per protocol, there is no need to test her before discharge. She has been asymptomatic and without oxygen support for the last three days,” he said.
After her release on January 27, Ms. Sasikala continued to be in Victoria hospital for treatement. She was admitted to Victoria on January 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospital authorities had said she will be discharged on the 10th day if she is asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least three days.
She was admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on January 20 after she complained of breathlessness and fever. From Bowring she was shifted to Victoria on January 21 after she was diagnosed of SARI.
Subsequently, her chest CT thorax showed features suggestive of severe respiratory infection and she was tested for Covid again and she tested positive the same day.
She was admitted to COVID ICU at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, the designated COVID facility on Victoria hospital premises. She has been on treatment as per COVID protocols since then.
Dr Ramesh Krishna said she has maintained oxygen saturation of 96/97 without oxygen support for the past three days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath