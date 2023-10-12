Salesman and associate arrested for stealing 1.2 kilos of gold jewellery

October 12, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Bengaluru

The Halasuru Gate police on Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old salesman of a jewellery shop and his associate for allegedly stealing 1.2 kilos of gold jewellery worth ₹75 lakh by concocting a robbery story.

The accused, Lalsingh Rao from Rajasthan, was caught when the police were alerted. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to the crime. Based on his confession, the police tracked down his associate Raja Rao, a delivery boy who had escaped to his native place with the jewellery bag and arrested him.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said the accused, Lalsingh Rao, has been working in Lakshmi Jewellery in Halasuru Gate, owned by Abhishek Jain, for 8 months. On September 28, Abhishek gave a jewellery bag to Lalsingh to hand over to his business partner in Nallur in A.P. Lalsingh hatched a plan with his associate Raja Rao to rob the valuables by cooking up a story of robbery.

As per the plan, the duo went to Nallur in a bus and handed over the bag to Raja Rao before calling Abhishek to inform him that a gang of armed men snatched the bag at gunpoint. Shocked, Abhishek went to Nallur, and brought back Lalsingh to the city, and filed a complaint with the police. The police, during the questioning, found many loose ends while Lalsingh was narrating the story.

Based on suspicion, Lalsingh was taken into custody and on detailed questioning, he confessed to the crime.