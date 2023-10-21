HamberMenu
Sail boat training camp begins in Gadag

October 21, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil and MLC Saleem Ahmed enjoying a boat ride after inaugurating the training camp at Bhishma Kere in Gadag on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a first, a sail boat training camp for children, youth and others has begun in Gadag at the historical ‘Bhishma Kere’ (Tank).

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs and district-in-charge for Gadag H.K. Patil inaugurated the sail boat watersports training camp for children above the age of 7 years, youth and other adults in Gadag on Saturday. The camp will go on till November 5. Minister Patil offered puja to the sail boats and Bhishma Kere to mark the inauguration of the camp

The Tourism Department, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department and Gadag Sports Association have jointly organised the sail boat training camp.

The first phase training will be held from October 22 to 26. Subsequently the second phase training will be helf from Oct. 27 to 31 and the third phase from November 1 to 5. Every day, the first batch of training will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and the second from 2.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Addressing the small gathering, Mr. Patil said that sailing was one of the water sports that was included in Olympics and participation in sail boat training camp would help youth to take up training and begin preparations for qualifying for Olympics. He hoped that the camp would help in identifying talent sports persons from the region.

MLC and Chief Whip of Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L., Superintendent of Police B.S. Nemagouda and others were present.

