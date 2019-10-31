Rules to be amended to give priority to locals in private blue-collar jobs

The State Cabinet has decided to amend the Karnataka Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Rules to give priority to Kannada-speaking people in C and D category jobs in private industries.

Briefing on the decisions taken at the State Cabinet meeting here on Thursday, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the amendments would be introduced to give priority to locals as the State had been offering several incentives for attracting investment. The State was not in a position to make it must on the part of industrialists to give jobs to locals, but the amendments would ask entrepreneurs to give “priority” to locals. The Siddaramaiah-led government had proposed to give blue-collar jobs to locals. However, it did not introduce any amendments and dropped the plan.

To give impetus to value addition, the ban on exports of iron ore from its ports would continue, the Cabinet has decided. The government, in July 2010, had imposed a blanket ban on exports, which was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court in 2011.

The Cabinet has cleared the proposal of National Environmental Group to set up a 12 MW plant using 600 million tonnes of solid waste on 20 acres at Mavallipuram in Bengaluru.

KHB policy

The Cabinet has approved the new policy of the Karnataka Housing Board, which would develop housing sites by taking land from owners on a sharing basis rather than acquiring them and paying compensation.

New taluk

The Cabinet also formed a new taluk, Manchenalli in Chickaballapur district. Apparently, this was a demand of disqualified MLA K. Sudhakar.