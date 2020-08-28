Ruckus in Belagavi after unauthorised installation of Sangolli Rayanna statue

The unauthorised installation of a statue of Sangolli Rayanna late on Wednesday night in a disputed place in Peeranwadi village in Belagavi district led to tension on Friday morning.
Provoked by the installation, a crowd gathered at the spot and tried to install a statue of Shivaji at the same place.
They were stopped by the police who took away the statue and tried to send back the group. But their attempts were hindered by a large crowd that gathered at the Peeranwadi circle early on Friday morning. The crowd raised slogans, including 'Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji', and demanded that the Rayanna statue be removed from the circle.
They argued that they had named the circle after Shivaji and that it would confuse the travellers to see a Sangolli Rayanna statue in Shivaji circle.
The police officer at the spot tried to reason with the crowd, saying that the statue was put up without permission and would be dealt with legally. Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said additional forces were being sent to the spot.
