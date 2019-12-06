RPF personnel arrest travel agent, crack illegal sale of railway tickets

The Railway Protection Force, Karwar, attached to the Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd., on Monday arrested a travel agent on the charge of illegal sale of railway tickets at Surathkal near here. He was later ordered to pay ₹8,000 fine by the jurisdictional magistrate court.

A communiqué from the KRCL said the RPF team raided Sanctity Tour and Travels in Surathkal and seized 14 post-dated travel tickets worth ₹16,178, 21 e-tickets worth ₹19,904, IRCTC licensed dongle, ₹4,760 cash and other items from accused Ramakrishna Poojary.

On inquiry, it was found that the accused was using three personal user IDs with different names on Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's ticketing portal. A case under Section 145 of the Indian Railways Act was registered and he was produced before the magistrate, the communiqué said. While seized tickets were forfeited, seized cash was deposited with the court.

The communiqué said the RPF's intelligence wing regularly keeps a watch on illegal sale of tickets and would initiate major drives against unauthorised sale of railway tickets.

Platform shelter inaugurated

The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd. recently inaugurated an additional shelter on platform 1 of Udupi railway station.

KRCL's public relations manager Sudha Krishnamurthy inaugurated the shelter provided by Inner Wheel Club, Udupi, in the presence of club president Vaishnavi Acharya, secretary Shubha S. Basri, past district commissioner Rajalaxmi Shetty, district chairperson Anuradha Nadha Kumar and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Krishnamurthy complimented Inner Wheel Club for providing the shelter at a cost of ₹90,000 and said the gesture would go a long way in serving the passenger community.

She said the KRCL would be happy to get assistance from non- governmental organisations in providing passenger amenities, including providing more shelters at Udupi station.