RPF cracks down on touts generating unauthorised e-tickets for travel during festival season

September 05, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

In a crackdown on unauthorised generation of e-tickets for train travel ahead of the festival season, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mysuru Division in South Western Railways raided three cyber centres in Shivamogga district on Monday, September 4.

The raid led to busting of three unauthorised e-ticket generation rackets at the cyber centres and seizure of e-tickets worth ₹2.5 lakh, besides computers, printers and mobile phones worth more than ₹1.25 lakh, the Railways said in a press statement here on Tuesday, September 5.

The modus operandi deployed by the racketeers was to generate multiple personal IDs linked to different phone numbers for generating unauthorised e-tickets. The accused would exploit the need of passengers for train tickets to various destinations during the festive season by charging an exorbitant commission, sources in the Railways claimed.

Three persons were arrested during the raids conducted by the RPF at the three cyber centres.

The raids to prevent the exploitation of genuine passengers during the festival season were carried out under the guidance of Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Mysuru J.K. Sharma and comprised a special team led by Crime Inspector M. Nishadh comprising Sub Inspector B. Chandrashekhar, and Assistant Sub Inspectors Venkatesh and Eswar Rao, Head Constable D Chetan, Constable A Praveen, Constable Elangovan, Woman Constables Srilakshmi P. Soman and Ms. Tanuja.

Expressing her concern for passengers and the need for their protection from such exploitation, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, Shilpi Agarwal said the RPF will continue to conduct raids against unauthorised touts and travel agents targeting railway passengers. Efforts will be made to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers during this festive season.

She urged passengers to be cautious when dealing with travel agents and not to fall prey to their greed.

A statement from Mysuru Division RPF said it was committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers. “It encourages passengers to report any unauthorised touting or suspicious activities to the RPF immediately. The RPF will continue its efforts to combat such fraudulent practices and protect genuine passengers,” said a statement from Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Lohiteshwara.