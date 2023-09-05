HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RPF cracks down on touts generating unauthorised e-tickets for travel during festival season

The raid led to busting of three unauthorised e-ticket generation rackets at the cyber centres and seizure of e-tickets worth ₹2.5 lakh

September 05, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mysuru Dicision, South Western Railways, raided three cyber centres in Shivamogga district on Monday, September 4, during a crackdown against touts generating unauthorised e-tickets.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mysuru Dicision, South Western Railways, raided three cyber centres in Shivamogga district on Monday, September 4, during a crackdown against touts generating unauthorised e-tickets. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In a crackdown on unauthorised generation of e-tickets for train travel ahead of the festival season, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mysuru Division in South Western Railways raided three cyber centres in Shivamogga district on Monday, September 4.

The raid led to busting of three unauthorised e-ticket generation rackets at the cyber centres and seizure of e-tickets worth ₹2.5 lakh, besides computers, printers and mobile phones worth more than ₹1.25 lakh, the Railways said in a press statement here on Tuesday, September 5.

The modus operandi deployed by the racketeers was to generate multiple personal IDs linked to different phone numbers for generating unauthorised e-tickets. The accused would exploit the need of passengers for train tickets to various destinations during the festive season by charging an exorbitant commission, sources in the Railways claimed.

Three persons were arrested during the raids conducted by the RPF at the three cyber centres.

The raids to prevent the exploitation of genuine passengers during the festival season were carried out under the guidance of Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Mysuru J.K. Sharma and comprised a special team led by Crime Inspector M. Nishadh comprising Sub Inspector B. Chandrashekhar, and Assistant Sub Inspectors Venkatesh and Eswar Rao, Head Constable D Chetan, Constable A Praveen, Constable Elangovan, Woman Constables Srilakshmi P. Soman and Ms. Tanuja.

Expressing her concern for passengers and the need for their protection from such exploitation, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru Division, Shilpi Agarwal said the RPF will continue to conduct raids against unauthorised touts and travel agents targeting railway passengers. Efforts will be made to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers during this festive season.

She urged passengers to be cautious when dealing with travel agents and not to fall prey to their greed.

A statement from Mysuru Division RPF said it was committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers. “It encourages passengers to report any unauthorised touting or suspicious activities to the RPF immediately. The RPF will continue its efforts to combat such fraudulent practices and protect genuine passengers,” said a statement from Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Lohiteshwara.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.