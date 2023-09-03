HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru police arrest hotel employee in Chennai for blackmailing former female colleague with private videos

September 03, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The South-East Division cyber crime police recently arrested a 26-year-old hotel employee in Chennai on the charge of blackmailing a former female colleague with private videos demanding sexual favours.

The accused has been identified as Amar Hussain Faisal, a native of Darrang district in Assam. He used to work in a hotel in Bengaluru, but now worked in Chennai.

According to the police, the accused, while working in Bengaluru, had a relationship with his colleague for six months and broke up with her before returning to Assam. The accused then came to Chennai and started a job there, and then began to blackmail the victim with private videos demanding sexual favours.

He even opened three social media accounts in her name and uploaded her private pictures and threatened her that he would upload videos of their private moments, said the police.

The victim approached the police seeking help and the police formed a special team and asked her to follow the instructions of the accused.

According to the police, the accused had blackmailed the victim into coming to Chennai and even sent a vehicle to pick her up at the bus stand in Chennai. The accused had even asked the victim to make a video call and talk to him after reaching the bus stand to ensure she was travelling alone.

However, the police caught him while he was boarding a taxi a few yards away from where the victim boarded the vehicle sent to pick her up.

The police have booked the accused for blackmail, outraging the modesty of a woman, and also under various sections of the IT Act, 2000 and are further investigating to ascertain whether the accused was involved in similar crimes with others as well.

C.K. Baba, DCP (South-East Division), Bengaluru, advised people not to comply with any blackmailers and report the matter to the police and seek help.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.