Robbery case probe helps police avert honour killing

Seven persons, including a couple, were arrested by the Malavalli police on Saturday on the charge of plotting to kill a man, who married the couple’s daughter against their wishes.

Surprisingly, the couple was robbed by five other accused on Friday for not paying the agreed amount to execute the murder plan.

“With the arrests, we have averted an honour killing in the district,” K. Parashuram, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu.

The arrested were identified as Venkatesh and his wife Puttathayamma of Vaddara Colony in Malavalli; Mahadeva (45) of Malavalli, Lokesh (35) and P. Lokesh (38) of Udayanagar, Kumar (36) and Mohan (38) of Srinivasapura near Kengeri in Bengaluru.

The couple’s daughter recently married a person belonging to another caste, following which they plotted the murder of their son-in-law. They gave some money as advance to the gang but failed to clear the remaining sum. Hence, the gang robbed a gold chain belonging to Puttathayamma besides snatching around ₹40,000 from the couple, said the police. The couple filed a complaint on Friday and the police solved the case on Saturday.