Road renamed after CM Bommai in Belagavi

December 27, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Belagavi now has a road named after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Urban Development Minister B. Basavaraj Bhairati renamed a stretch of road in Tilakwadi as Basavaraj Bommai Road in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Belagavi is also one of the few cities in the State to have a road named after B.S. Yeddiyurappa, former CM. It stretches for about 6 km from the city bus stand to the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway.

The road stretches for about 1.1 km from Bemco Hydraulics Company to the fourth railway gate in Tilakwadi. The Minister unveiled a plaque with the name of the road in front of the KLE M.S. Sheshagiri College of Engineering. He inaugurated decorated electric lights along the road. He expressed confidence that the officers would complete all the smart city works in time.

Abhay Patil, MLA, Belagavi South, said that the road was developed under the Smart City Project. He said that the road was developed keeping users in mind. Since it is mostly used by college students and labourers working in the industrial area, it has been built with walkways and bicycle paths alongside, the MLA said.

Belagavi City Corporation member Shreeshail Kamble, Smart City Managing Director Praveen Bagewadi and others were present.