Revanna, others seek voters’ support in K.R. Pet

Former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Revanna, former Congress MLA K.B. Chandrashekar and others sought support from the people during their day-long roadshows in different parts of K.R. Pet taluk in the district on Friday.

Mr. Revanna canvassed for his party candidate B.L. Devaraj at Mambahalli, Katte Kyathanahalli, Somanahalli, Alambadi Kaval and other villages.

Addressing the public, the former Minister said that Mr. Devaraj has done tremendous development works in Akki Hebbal constituency as a zilla panchayat member since several months.

“It is my father’s [former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda] dream to make [Mr.] Devaraj a MLA,” he said.

According to Mr. Revanna, the previous Congress-JD(S) State coalition government had allocated ₹700 crore for the development of K.R. Pet Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chandrashekar, Congress nominee in the December 5 byelections, campaigned in many villages in the vicinity of Anuvinakatte.

The Congress is the only party that had worked for the development of the country, he said.

He urged the people to reject the BJP candidate as he and other disqualified MLAs have caused financial burden on the State by tendering resignation to their posts.