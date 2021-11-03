Residents want road named after Puneeth

Residents of a locality in Shivamogga city have put banners and posters naming a road after actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29.

The one-kilometre-long road near Lakshmi Theatre connects Sharavati Nagar, Venkatesh Nagar to Shivamogga-Sagar highway. The youths in the localitychose to name the road which was earlier called Channel Eri after him. Venkatesh, a resident of the locality, said “We were all in pain after we heard about his death. A thought to name the road as Puneeth Rajkumar Road came to our mind and we did it on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava”.

The residents have also appealed to Shivamogga City Corporation to pass a resolution in this regard. Mayor Sunita Appanna visited the place and interacted with the residents. She assured them that the corporation would take a decision after following the procedure meant to name a road after a personality.

The local youths have resolved to maintain the road clean by ensuring nobody throws municipal waste on the stretch.