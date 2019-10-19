Renovation of Kuvempu Rangamandir to begin soon

The renovation of Kuvempu Rangamandir, an auditorium for cultural activities in the city, will commence soon.

The auditorium constructed in 1994 and maintained by the Department of Kannada and Culture hosts theatre fests, classical dance performances, literary symposiums, and vocal concerts. It has a seating capacity of 820. The renovation of the building was a long-standing demand of cultural aficionados in the city. During his recent visit, Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi assured to release funds for the renovation work at the earliest.

The auditorium has a stage measuring 87x39 feet where cultural performances are held. The wooden flooring panels of the stage had been worn out. There were complaints about the corroded and broken metal chairs and lack of maintenance of toilets.

The department had submitted a proposal to the State government in July this year seeking ₹2.27 crore for renovation and repair works. Construction of concrete road on the premises of the auditorium, a canteen and concrete stormwater drain had also figured in the proposal.

Mangala Naik, assistant director, Department of Kannada and Culture, said the approval from the State government was expected soon.