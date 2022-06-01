Red sanders smuggling racket busted, 559 kg of wood seized

The mobile squad of the Forest Department, in a covert operation, unearthed an inter-State red sanders smuggling racket and seized 559.4 kg of precious wood worth ₹28 lakh.

Based on a tip off, a team led by Deputy Conservator of Forest G.S. Gangadhar intercepted a goods vehicle near Kattigenahalli on Hosakote road round 1.30 a.m. and the sniffer squad alerted about the presence of red sanders.

While the officials were checking the vehicle, the two men in the vehicle escaped. The officials found red sanders in carton boxes and concealed under vegetable load.

The officials have seized the truck and taken up a case while efforts are on to track down the accused.