Recognise achievements of persons with disabilities: Dinakar Babu

Udupi Zilla Panchayat president Dinakar Babu said on Tuesday that many persons with disabilities had made achievements in different fields and this was a matter of pride. He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities organised by the District Administration, Department of Women and Child Welfare, District Legal Services Authority, Udupi Bar Association, and other organisations, here.

Mr. Babu said that organisations working in educating persons with disabilities were rendering a yeoman service. It was heartening that persons with disabilities too were given Rajyotsava awards this time. This was recognition of their achievements, he said.

Involvement in school

Sheela K. Shetty, vice president, zilla panchayat, said often people with disabilities achieved so much.

Presently, even students with disabilities were going to schools and participating wholeheartedly in school activities. Many students with disabilities had taken advantage of the facilities available to them and become financially self-reliant later in life. The government too had provided many facilities for people with disabilities, she said.

Societal attitudes

Preeti Gehlot, CEO, zilla panchayat, said that every child had a talent. It was the responsibility of parents and teachers to tap this potential in children. But children with disabilities and special children were not treated well in society. This attitude should change. Voluntary organizations should join hands with the government in working for the welfare of people with disabilities, she said.

Neeta Poojary, president, Udupi Taluk Panchayat, said that handicraft items on display showed immense talent of the children.

Kaveri Lele, senior civil judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority, said that disabilities did not come in the way of achievements and this was best illustrated by the achievements of the children with disabilities.

Pay revision

The memorandum containing the problems faced by the persons with disabilities, and the demand for pay revision of teachers of special schools would be forwarded to the State Legal Services Authority, she said.

Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, K. Jayakar Shetty Indrali, General Manager of Badagabettu Credit Cooperative Society, and others were present.