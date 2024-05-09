RBI officer loses ₹24.5 lakh to courier scam

A 58-year-old officer with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has become the latest victim of a courier scam and lost her savings total worth ₹24.5 lakh to a conman who extorted money posing as police officer from Mumbai.

Based on the complaint filed by the RBI employee, the cyber crime police have registered a case for cheating, and impersonation and also under various sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The victim in her complaint said that the conman posing as a police officer from Mumbai Crime Branch called on her mobile phone on the pretext of an inquiry. The caller said that there was a courier in her name containing five passports, three credit cards, a laptop along with 200 grams of MDMA. The caller also claimed that the probe found that she had possible links with a terror suspect M. D. Mallik and a case had been registered against her for money laundering.

During the call, the caller asked and accessed the complainants bank accounts to check her transaction details and transferred total of ₹24.5 lakh from different bank accounts. The cheating came to light when the victim later called her family and colleagues to narrate the incident and later tried to call back the number from which she got a call but it was not reachable .

The police are trying to freeze the bank accounts to where the money was transferred while trying to track down the accused based on the mobile phone he was using .