Karnataka

Rape-murder of vet: Students stage protest in Shivamogga

more-in

Students from various colleges staged a protest under the banner of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the city on Monday condemning the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Addressing the protest meet, Chethan K., a functionary of NSUI, deplored the heinous act and said that the incident has created a sense of insecurity among women. Demanding that the trial in the case be held expeditiously, he said that the culprits should receive harsh punishment.

Balaji H.S., another functionary of NSUI, said that after the gang-rape that took place in New Delhi in 2012, the Hyderabad incident has again raised questions about the safety of women in public spaces. Expressing regret that such incidents could discourage women from playing an active role in the mainstream of society, he said that justice should be delivered in a speedy manner to provide some solace for the family members of the victim. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
sexual assault & rape
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 10:47:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rape-murder-of-vet-students-stage-protest-in-shivamogga/article30142247.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY