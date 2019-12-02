Rape-murder of vet: Students stage protest in Shivamogga

Students from various colleges staged a protest under the banner of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the city on Monday condemning the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

Addressing the protest meet, Chethan K., a functionary of NSUI, deplored the heinous act and said that the incident has created a sense of insecurity among women. Demanding that the trial in the case be held expeditiously, he said that the culprits should receive harsh punishment.

Balaji H.S., another functionary of NSUI, said that after the gang-rape that took place in New Delhi in 2012, the Hyderabad incident has again raised questions about the safety of women in public spaces. Expressing regret that such incidents could discourage women from playing an active role in the mainstream of society, he said that justice should be delivered in a speedy manner to provide some solace for the family members of the victim. The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the office of the Deputy Commissioner in this regard.