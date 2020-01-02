Karnataka

Rangoli on CAA, women’s safety

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and State Mahila Congress Chief Pushpa Amarnath writing slogans in front of Mysuru palace on Thursday.

Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and State Mahila Congress Chief Pushpa Amarnath writing slogans in front of Mysuru palace on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

more-in

Congress women’s wing chief goes live on social media

The rangoli protest against twin issues of atrocities on women and the Citizens (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens in Mysuru on Thursday saw State’s Women Congress president Pushpa Amarnath doubling as a reporter and going live on her social media account.

Ms. Amarnath, who went live on her Facebook account in the backdrop of Mysuru palace, began by giving an introduction to the purpose of the protest organised by the Mahila Congress of Mysuru.

Appeal

She took the viewers around the rangoli designs drawn by the participants in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the North Gate of the palace.

In her more than 10-minute-long presentation, Ms Amarnath appealed to the viewers to respect their message and ensure the protection of women and democracy.

The video of her live social media presentation is available on her Facebook account.

Earlier, Ms Amarnath and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath inaugurated the rangoli protest by writing slogans against CAA and NRC.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 10:50:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rangoli-on-caa-womens-safety/article30463751.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY