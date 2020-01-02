Rangoli on CAA, women’s safety

The rangoli protest against twin issues of atrocities on women and the Citizens (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens in Mysuru on Thursday saw State’s Women Congress president Pushpa Amarnath doubling as a reporter and going live on her social media account.

Ms. Amarnath, who went live on her Facebook account in the backdrop of Mysuru palace, began by giving an introduction to the purpose of the protest organised by the Mahila Congress of Mysuru.

Appeal

She took the viewers around the rangoli designs drawn by the participants in front of Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple near the North Gate of the palace.

In her more than 10-minute-long presentation, Ms Amarnath appealed to the viewers to respect their message and ensure the protection of women and democracy.

The video of her live social media presentation is available on her Facebook account.

Earlier, Ms Amarnath and Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath inaugurated the rangoli protest by writing slogans against CAA and NRC.