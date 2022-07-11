Ranganathittu closed as KRS dam outflow stepped up

Cauvery flowing above the danger mark; birds safe

Cauvery flowing above the danger mark; birds safe

·

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near Mysuru has been closed for tourists as the water level in the Cauvery has risen dangerously following heavy outflow from Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Srirangapatna taluk. The dam is just two feet short of reaching its full reservoir level (FRL).

As the water discharge from the dam crossed 50,000 cusecs at 6 a.m. on Monday, the Forest Department authorities stopped entry of visitors to the sanctuary on Monday as a safety measure with the river flowing above the danger mark. The facilities at the sanctuary may also get flooded if the discharge from the dam is stepped up during the course of the day owing to rise in inflow from its catchment areas.

The boating was suspended on Sunday following a flood warning as surplus water was released from the dam. But, the outflow which was around 26,000 cusecs at 6 p.m. on Sunday, went up to 48,963 cusecs at 6 a.m. on Monday.

“We have closed the sanctuary for two days – Monday and Tuesday. On seeing the flood situation, a decision will be taken on whether to extend the closure for tourists’ safety,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife – Mysuru) Karikalan.

He told The Hindu that the birds at the island are safe and the forest personnel were keeping a watch. “We had visitors in view of the weekend and holiday. As the outflow was increasing and the river was brimming, a decision was taken to close the sanctuary. The glass bridge may also get flooded if the water-level increases further,” he said.

Police have been deployed at the KRS dam site and other spots, including Balamuri, on the river bank to stop people from getting close to the water.

People have started thronging the bridge built across Cauvery near KRS dam to get the glimpse of the overflowing Cauvery. The wide expanse of Cauvery and the gushing waters from the dam are breathtaking and people are capturing the monsoon moments in their cameras even as the ancient Wellesley Bridge across Cauvery in Srirangapatna has been blocked for visitors as a precaution.