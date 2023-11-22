HamberMenu
Raman Research Institute faculty to receive grant worth $8 million from Canada  

November 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Urbasi Sinha

Urbasi Sinha | Photo Credit: File photo

Professor Urbasi Sinha from the Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) laboratory at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) has been appointed as the Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in Photonic Quantum Science and Technologies.

Over a period of eight years, Ms. Sinha will receive a grant worth $8 million opening up possibilities for international interactions at various levels in academia, industry, and other relevant sectors, developing lab-to-market innovative models - all important steps towards a future ecosystem based on quantum technologies.

She is among 34 global scientists whose selection for the latest CERC was announced recently.

It is for the first time that a scientist based in India has bagged this top recognition awarded by the Government of Canada. CERC is offered to leading scientists engaged in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“I have always believed that science is global and that it is through international as well as national alliances and collaborations we can achieve more than what we would do working in silos. The CERC gives me an opportunity to put these words to action. Not only does it allow me to expand our activities to a different country and environment, it also provides a once in a lifetime opportunity to contribute towards quantum ecosystem development in India and Canada in parallel,” said Ms. Sinha.

