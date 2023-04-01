Raman Research Institute researchers successfully demonstrate secure communication between stationary source and moving receiver using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

April 01, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the first time in India, researchers at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) have successfully demonstrated secure communication established between a stationary source and a moving receiver using Quantum Key Distribution (QKD).

Prof. Urbasi Sinha, who led the team of researchers, said that this breakthrough demonstration could pave the way for ground-to-satellite-based secure quantum communication.

The successful experimental demonstration, which was performed at the institute in March, could also help India design and provide secure communication channels, especially for defence and strategic purposes, enhance cyber security and make online transactions safer.

In order to achieve this feat, Prof. Sinha and her team at the Quantum Information and ComputingI (QuIC) lab deployed an indigenously deployed Pointing, Acquisition and Tracking (PAT) system.

This PAT system assisted the ground-based source in tracking the moving receiver, in this case, a terrestrial vehicle, a few metres apart.

Prof Sinha added that the present demonstration is in continuation to the QuIC lab’s February 2021 demonstration of QKD between two buildings using an atmospheric free space channel.

“Just like our team achieved the first secure quantum communication between two buildings for the first time in India, we are equally delighted to be the first Indian team to achieve secure quantum communication between a stationary source and a moving platform, a critical milestone in our quest towards satellite-based quantum communications,” Prof Sinha added.

Relevance of quantum technology

While present-day classical cryptography follows the encryption and decryption of messages, its security gets challenged by quantum computers and other revolutionary algorithmic breakthroughs.

According to RRI, the obvious solution then is to use quantum cryptography.

“Security based on laws of quantum mechanics is a paradigm change from the current means of security based on mathematical hardness of problems. Quantum Key Distribution is currently the most secure means of facing any threats from algorithmic breakthroughs in classical computing as well as the advent of quantum computers,” Prof Sinha said, sharing the relevance of quantum technology in the increasing online mode of transactions.

This research by Prof Sinha’s team is part of Quantum Experiments using Satellite Technology (QuEST), for which RRI has been collaborating with the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since 2017.